Adam Zampa receives apology from Cricket NSW over Sheffield Shield selection controversy

Adelaide, Dec 3 (IANS) Australia spinner Adam Zampa has received an apology from Cricket New South Wales (NSW) for public criticism of his selection in the Sheffield Shield game against Tasmania at the SCG last week.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Zampa received the apology via phone on Monday after a weekend of heated public commentary regarding his selection. The criticism stemmed from allegations that Cricket Australia (CA) had pressured NSW to include Zampa in the match over fellow wrist-spinner Tanveer Sangha.

However, CA has firmly denied issuing any directive, clarifying that it merely expressed interest in considering Zampa for next year’s Sri Lanka tour.

Had Zampa not played in the Sheffield Shield game, he would have participated in a two-day Prime Minister’s XI match in Canberra instead.

Cricket NSW has declined to comment publicly, but Zampa has accepted the apology and is taking the situation in stride, even humorously updating his Instagram bio to read, "NSW Sheffield Shield player."

The controversy escalated when NSW board director and selector Stuart Clark, along with fellow director Ed Cowan, criticised Zampa’s selection. Speaking on ABC Radio, Clark claimed that CA had effectively mandated Zampa’s inclusion.

“The problem I have with it … when it came to Adam Zampa, we didn’t have a discussion because there was no need to – we were told he had to play,” said Clark. “Quite frankly, I don’t understand what the comment of Cricket Australia is because we didn’t need to have a robust debate about his selection. His selection was a foregone conclusion.”

Clark added that he would seek clarification from CA, stating that the messages received from Cricket NSW indicated Zampa’s inclusion was non-negotiable.

Despite the criticism, Zampa performed well in the SCG game, showing his potential in long-form cricket. His inclusion was a chance to showcase his readiness for the Sri Lanka tour, and by all accounts, he impressed. Speaking to Cricket Et Al, Zampa revealed his proactive approach.

"Four weeks ago, I asked Bails (George Bailey, national selection chair) if I was a chance to go to Sri Lanka. It’s been on my radar for a while, and I want to be ready," Zampa said. His focus remains on preparing for the potential Sri Lanka opportunity, demonstrating his ambition to transition effectively into longer formats.

The situation has also sparked debate within the cricket community. Former Australian captain Mark Taylor and ex-Test keeper Brad Haddin criticised the handling of Zampa’s selection, while Clark and Cowan expressed frustration at the perceived lack of transparency between CA and state selectors.

“I just think that this selection is a very bad one,” Taylor said. “Obviously (Zampa) doesn’t really want to play first-class cricket. I don’t like the selection, I really don’t.

“I think that’s a really bad message to be sending to young cricketers in any state.”

Meanwhile, Cricket NSW head of cricket Greg Mail defended the decision, explaining that Zampa’s selection was in line with conversations held with George Bailey and aligned with the broader goals of national team development.

