Ace photographers reveal how iPhone 16 Pro series can help capture vibrant Holi colours

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) With the festival of colours around the corner, top Indian photographers on Wednesday said that the cutting-edge camera features on iPhone 16 Pro series helped them capture more natural looking and vibrant images, capturing the true essence of Holi.

New Delhi-based Bobby Roy said 48MP Fusion Camera with zero shutter lag is perfect for high-speed Holi action.

“Whether it is ‘gulal’ flowing in the air or a spontaneous burst of laughter, the iPhone 16 Pro Max ensures you never miss the perfect frame. Make use of 48 MP Fusion camera for capturing moments instantly with zero shutter lag, so you don’t miss fast-moving action,” he told IANS.

Try Portrait Mode. It blurs the background, keeping the focus on colourful faces for more striking Holi portraits and maximise colour accuracy, he suggested.

With its 48MP Fusion Camera, 4K 120 fps slo-mo and 5x Telephoto lens for zoom, the device is designed to make your festival shots truly stand out, said ace photographers.

According to Siddhartha Joshi, 4K 120 fps slo-mo video is a game-changer, letting you slow down the action to reveal every tiny detail in stunning clarity.

“Film balloons bursting mid-air or colours colliding, then slow it down for a dramatic effect. Instant slo-mo edits. No extra apps needed. Just open the Photos app, select the moment, and slow it down effortlessly. Shoot in Dolby Vision,” he said.

According to Gursimran Basra, 48MP Main Camera with zero shutter lag can be used for fast action shots.

“With 5x Telephoto Zoom capture candid moments from afar without disrupting the scene. You can even use Camera Control that mimics a DSLR shutter with half-press focus and full-press capture. Use ProRAW for professional editing or HEIF for high-quality storage. With IP68 Water & Dust Resistance, your iPhone is safe even during water fights and wet colour splashes,” Basra explained.

According to Rohit Vohra, street/travel photographer and educator who shot Holi images at Nandgaon, Uttar Pradesh, Ultra-Wide Camera with Autofocus is ideal for group shots and festival landscapes.

