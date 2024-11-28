ACC Men’s U-19 Asia Cup: India-Pakistan epic rivalry unfolds on Nov 30

Dubai, Nov 28 (IANS) As the ACC Men’s Under-19 Asia Cup 2024 approaches, anticipation builds for what promises to be an exciting showcase of young cricketing talent. With intense rivalries and a storied history, the tournament is set to deliver memorable matches and highlight the future stars of cricket.

Scheduled to commence on Friday in the United Arab Emirates (Dubai and Sharjah), the event features an exciting lineup of young cricketing talent from across Asia. Organised by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), the tournament has a rich legacy and serves as a crucial platform for emerging cricketers.

India stands out as the most successful team in U-19 Asia Cup history, having won the tournament eight times out of ten editions. Their dominance has been marked by consistent performances and a strong pipeline of young talent. Following India, Pakistan has also made its mark with multiple titles, showcasing its cricketing prowess at the youth level.

The rivalry between the two cricketing giants, India and Pakistan, draws significant attention and is filled with high tension and excitement. And this epic rivalry will unfold for cricketing fans at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on November 30 and will be live telecast from 10:30 am IST on Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD and Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) channels.

Some of the key players to watch from the Indian team include the enigmatic thirteen-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who recently became the youngest player to get picked up by a franchise in India’s premier T20 league.

Adding to the team’s batting prowess is 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre, whose stellar performances in the domestic circuit for Mumbai have caught the selectors' attention.

The middle-order batter from Uttar Pradesh, Mohammed Amaan, will lead India in the U-19 Asia Cup 2024. Other players to watch include Tamil Nadu's C. Andre Siddarth, Kerala leg-spinner Mohammed Enaan, and Karnataka batters Hardik Raj and Samarth Nagaraj.

Additionally, the rivalry between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have intensified over the years, with both teams delivering strong performances in recent tournaments. Bangladesh will enter the tournament as the defending champions, having won the 2023 final against the UAE by a margin of 195 runs. Other countries participating in the tournament include Afghanistan, Nepal, Japan and UAE.

Catch all the action live on Sony Sports Network & livestream on Sony Liv from November 29.

