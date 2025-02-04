AC Milan sign Joao Felix on loan from Chelsea

Milan, Feb 4 (IANS) AC Milan have announced the signing of Portuguese forward Joao Felix on loan till the end of the current season. The 25-year old had signed a seven-year contract with Chelsea after joining in the 2024 summer transfer window.

Felix has only started three Premier League matches this season, though regularly features in cup competitions. He has scored seven goals in 2024-25 - one in the 6-2 league win over Wolves in August, and two goals apiece in Conference League matches and a double against League Two Morecambe in the FA Cup.

"AC Milan is delighted to announce the signing of João Félix Sequeira from Chelsea FC. The Portuguese attacker has signed a contract with the Club lasting until 30 June 2025.

Born in Viseu, Portugal, on 10 November 1999, he developed as a player in his home country - at Padroense and Porto - before joining Benfica, where he made his first-team debut in 2017 and won the Portuguese league title. In 2019, he moved to Atletico Madrid, with whom he won La Liga, after which he wore the shirts of Barcelona and Chelsea. To date, João Felix has scored 75 goals in 259 appearances over the course of his career.

In June 2019, João made his debut for Portugal. He has scored nine goals in 45 appearances for his country, winning the 2019 Nations League. João Félix will wear the number 79 shirt," read the statement by the club.

Chelsea had signed the Portugal international on a seven-year contract with the Blues, returning to Stamford Bridge after a promising loan stint.

The Portuguese star first joined Chelsea on loan during the winter transfer window of the 2022/23 season. During his time with the club, Joao made an impact by scoring four goals in 20 appearances which saw him return to the club.

Joao Felix began his professional journey at Benfica, where his impressive performances caught the eye of Atletico Madrid. In the summer of 2019, he made a high-profile move to Spain, setting a record transfer fee for both clubs involved.

His tenure at Atletico has been marked by notable successes, including winning the La Liga title. On the international stage, Joao has earned 45 caps for Portugal since his debut in 2019.

