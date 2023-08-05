AC Milan sign American midfielder Musah from Valencia

Milan (Italy), Aug 4 (IANS) AC Milan have signed American midfielder Yunus Musah from La Liga side Valencia, the Serie A side announced on Friday.

The midfielder has signed a contract with Milan until June 30, 2028.

Born in New York on November 29, 2002, Yunus came through the Arsenal academy before transferring to Valencia in 2019. For the Spaniards, he played one season with the B team before being promoted to the First Team.

He made his debut in September 2020, eventually making 108 appearances with 5 goals. He has earned 27 appearances with the USA national team, with whom he has won two CONCACAF Nations League titles.

Yunus Musah will wear the number 80.

