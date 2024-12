AC Milan appoint Sergio Conceicao as head coach

Milan, Dec 30 (IANS) AC Milan have appointed Sergio Conceicao as the head coach of the club on a contract valid until June 2026. Conceicao will replace Paulo Fonseca, who was sacked by the Italian giant earlier in the day after a 1-1 draw at home against Roma.

"AC Milan announces that Sergio Paulo Marceneiro da Conceicao has been appointed as the head coach of the men's first team until June 30, 2026. The Club extends a warm welcome to Sergio and his staff, wishing a journey full of success and fulfillment," AC Milan said in a statement.

The Portuguese head coach is coming off a solid tenure as the head coach of Porto, whom he joined in 2018-18 and went on to win three league titles and four Portuguese Cups in a seven-year tenure that ended after the 2023/24 season.

Paulo Fonseca had assumed the responsibility of the first team at the beginning of the 2024-25 season but the side struggled heavily during his short tenure. The team only won half of the 24 games whilst Fonseca was in charge. The side sits in eighth place, behind the likes of rivals Inter Milan, Juventus and Napoli in the Serie A.

"AC Milan announces that Paulo Fonseca has been relieved from his duties as head coach of the men's first Team. The Club extends its gratitude to Paulo for his great professionalism and wishes him the very best in his future endeavours," the club confirmed earlier on Monday.

Following AC Milan’s draw against Roma, Fonseca had confirmed to the media that his time as head coach was over, before the club had announced its decision.

"Yes, it's true. I'm out. That's life ... I did everything I could,” Fonseca told reporters when he lowered his car window.

The Rossoneri will be facing Juventus in the semi-finals of the Supercoppa Italiana at the Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in their next game on Saturday (IST) before facing Cagliari in the league on January 12.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.