Abu Dhabi T10: Northern Warriors pick crucial win as battle for playoffs heats up

Abu Dhabi, Nov 29 (IANS) Northern Warriors improved their chances of qualifying for the playoffs in the 2024 Abu Dhabi T10, the eighth edition of the league, with a nine-wicket win over Ajman Bolts at Zayed Cricket Stadium here on Friday. The Kiwi speedster Trent Boult and Afghan pacer Azmatullah Omarzai were the star performers for the Warriors as the duo picked up two wickets each, giving away just seven and 10 runs, respectively.

On the back of the duo's efforts, the Warriors restricted the Bolts to 80/6 in 10 overs, setting themselves up for an easy run-chase.

Despite losing the early wicket of Kiwi batter Colin Munro, who was cleaned up by Muhamad Mohsin for 13 runs, Finn Allen and West Indies international Brandon King stitched a solid partnership to take their team home. While the New Zealand international Allen scored 41in 23 balls, King scored 23 in 21 balls as the Warriors won the match in just 7.4 overs.

Chennai Brave Jaguars stun UP Nawabs

The in-form UP Nawabs suffered a defeat at the hands of Chennai Brave Jaguars as the latter picked up their first win of the tournament this year. The Nawabs captain Rahmanullah Gurbaz played another fiery knock, registering 41 off 17 balls as helped his side put a mammoth total of 124/4 on the board in 10 overs.

Chasing 125, Rassie van der Dussen brought out the goods with the bat, hammering an unbeaten 92 off 41 balls to help Chennai pick up a 10-wicket win. The South African international struck 7 sixes and 8 fours in his innings, as he scored at a strike rate of 224.39.

Josh Brown played the supporting role on the other end, scoring 21 runs in 17 balls, as the duo finished off the chase in 9.2 overs.

