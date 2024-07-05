Abhay leads Indian charge in Asian Doubles Squash

Johor (Malaysia), July 5 (IANS) Abhay Singh spearheaded three of India’s four wins in five outings on the opening day of the Asian Doubles Squash Championships.

Abhay and Velavan Senthilkumar beat David Pelino and Reymark Begornia of Philippines 2-0 in the men’s doubles group stage.

Then, Abhay and Joshna Chinappa won both their matches in mixed doubles group stage.

The women’s pair of Rathika Suthanthira Seelan and Pooja Arthi R won their first match but lost the other.

India’s results:

Men’s doubles: Abhay / Velavan bt David Pelino / Reymark Begornia (Phi) 11- 4, 11-6.

Women's doubles: Rathika / Pooja bt Raifa Putri Yattaqi/ Zalzabila (In) 11- 1, 11-4; Rathika / Pooja (India) lost Ho Tze Lok/ Fung Ching Hei (HK) 4-11, 6-11.

Mixed doubles: Abhay /Joshna bt Yvonne Dalida/ Reymark Begornia (Phi) 11- 4, 11-3; Abhay Joshna bt Naisha Singh / Anders Ong Wee Jun (Sgp) 11- 3, 11-6.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.