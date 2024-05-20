Aarav Dewan, 14, emerges champion in Meritus Cup Karting Junior Class

Bengaluru, May 20 (IANS) Gurugram’s 14-year-old Aarav Dewan emerged as a new talent, winning his major championship in style dominating the wet conditions to clinch the FMSCI Meritus Cup for the Indian Karting Academy Trophy. The youngster is in the OK Junior class in the third and final round at the Meco Kartopia track.

“It is a very competitive event and I am so happy to get my maiden trophy. I thank my team and family who supported me all through,” said Aarav, a Class 8 student at Heritage Experiential School, Delhi.

Aarav of the Leapfrog Racing team started P5 and went on to win the final race with a display of exceptional skills in wet conditions to beat Eshanth Vengatesan of MSport by a handsome margin of 22 points and annexed his maiden title in the FMSCI Cup event.

In the Micro class, the 11-year-old Rivaan Dev Preetham of MSport completely dominated the season with an all-win record and won the championship in the MicroMax class with 102 points ahead of teammate Rehan Khan. In the Senior class, the 18-year-old Bengaluru driver Siddharth Rooso of Kartkrew Motorsports won the title ahead of teammate Ethan Joy.

Brief Results:

Meritus Cup Champions:

MicroMax: 1. Rivaan Dev Preetham (MSport) 102 points; 2. Rehan Khan R. (MSport) 86; 3. Rishik R Reddy (Peregrine Racing) 54;

OK Junior: 1. Aarav Dewan (Leapfrog Racing) 92 points; 2. Eshanth V. (MSport) 70; 3. Arafath Sheikh (Crest Motorsports) 68;

Seniors: 1. Siddharth Rooso (Kartkrew Motorsports) 90; 2. Ethan Joy (Kartkrew) 77; 3. Aditya Sharma (MSport) 66.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.