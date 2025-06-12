AAP will hold major protest against bulldozer politics on June 29: Saurabh Bharadwaj

New Delhi, June 12 (IANS) Stepping up its attack on the Chief Minister Rekha Gupta-led Delhi Government over what it termed its 'anti-poor policies', the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday announced a mass protest against the demolition of slum clusters in the national Capital.

AAP Delhi unit President Saurabh Bharadwaj said that the party will lead a major demonstration at Jantar Mantar on June 29 at 10 AM, demanding justice for lakhs of slum dwellers. Bharadwaj accused the BJP-led Delhi government of betraying the urban poor.

"The BJP promised 'Jaha Jhuggi, Wahan Makaan' but is instead bulldozing people's homes without providing alternative housing", he said.

He also cited the tragic incident in Bawana where a fire in a slum killed two children and pointed out that no minister or MLA visited the site.

"Shockingly just two days later, bulldozers were sent to demolish the entire cluster", he alleged, questioning if the fire was part of a larger conspiracy.

Bharadwaj also highlighted the demolition of over 800 homes in the historic Madarasi Camp, where generations of Tamil families have lived for decades, despite holding housing guarantee cards.

He challenged the ruling BJP to bring a law in Parliament to protect slums.

"The BJP cannot hide behind court rulings. They are not going to the Supreme Court nor making laws to save the poor," he said.

Calling for unity, he appealed to all the slum dwellers to join the June 29 protest and expose the BJP's "bulldozer politics" before the nation.

It is worthy to note here that the issue of slum demolitions has become a problematic one for the BJP as both the AAP and Congress have been criticising the ruling party for failing to protect the slum dwellers in the national Capital.

Bharadwaj's attack came as authorities launched a demolition drive in the Bhoomiheen camp in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri area on June 11 morning, amid heavy police deployment.

However, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had said on June 8 that the authorities cannot go against demolition orders issued by the courts and stressed that the displaced residents have been provided accommodation.

