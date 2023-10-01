AAP questions Punjab Governor on liquor smuggling from Chandigarh to state

Chandigarh, Oct 1 (IANS) Punjab's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday cornered Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit regarding drugs and alleged that a large amount of illegal liquor is being smuggled from Chandigarh to the state every day.

AAP Punjab chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang, while questioning the Governor, said the Governor constantly questions the Punjab government every day on the issue of drugs, but "he’s not saying or taking any action to stop liquor smuggling from Chandigarh to Punjab".

He said a large quantity of illegal and adulterated liquor is being smuggled into Punjab every day from Chandigarh.

"Due to this, the liquor mafia is getting encouraged and Chandigarh is also facing economic loss," Kang said in a statement here.

"Since the Governor of Punjab is the Administrator of Chandigarh, it is his responsibility to stop this smuggling."

Kang appealed to the Governor that being the Administrator of Chandigarh, he should take appropriate measures to stop liquor smuggling. He said there is a big difference between questioning others and correcting oneself. "Therefore, now the Governor should improve the administration of Chandigarh and curb the liquor mafia before questioning the Punjab government on the same matter," Kang added.

