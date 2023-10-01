Amit Shah leads cleanliness drive in Ahmedabad ahead of Gandhi Jayanti

Ahmedabad, Oct 1 (IANS) Home Minister Amit Shah and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday led the cleanliness drive in Ahmedabad during the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign.

This event was organised in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for a cleanliness drive, encouraging citizens from all walks of life to participate in the initiative.

Amit Shah took part in cleaning efforts at the Ranip bus stop and its vicinity in Ahmedabad.

Simultaneously, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel engaged in a cleanliness program at Laxmangarh Hill within the Ghatlodia locality, part of his assembly constituency.

Shah, in a post on social media platform X, commended Prime Minister Modi's call for collective cleanliness efforts on the eve of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary.

“Tomorrow is Gandhi Jayanti, so let us collectively clean our streets, neighborhoods, and public places to pay true homage to Pujya Bapu. It is also our moral responsibility to maintain the cleanliness of our surroundings. Let us all work together to realize the concept of a clean India,” the Chief Minister Patel said.

The nationwide cleanliness campaign, launched on September 15, spans a fortnight and aims to mobilise people across the country through various activities.

The ongoing Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) 2023 campaign is themed 'Garbage-Free India,' emphasising the importance of a cleaner and greener nation.

