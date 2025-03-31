AAP to oppose Waqf Amendment Bill, says Punjab CM

Malerkotla (Punjab), March 31 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said the government will oppose the Waqf Amendment Bill moved by the BJP-led NDA government tooth and nail.

Interacting with the media here after participating in Eid, the Chief Minister said the Muslim brethren “are opposing this Bill vehemently and the Aam Aadmi Party is solidly with the community in this hour”.

He said the party would oppose the Bill both in the Parliament and in the Vidhan Sabha to safeguard the interests of the Muslim community.

CM Mann said the government “is committed to ensure the well-being of every strata of society and no stone will be left un-turned for it”.

Replying to another query, the Chief Minister said the government is committed for making the optimum utilization of the groundwater in Punjab.

He said after assuming charge the AAP government has revived 15,947 water courses in the state due to which water has reached at the tail-ends even in far-off villages.

He said this “is acting as a catalyst in saving the groundwater on one hand and ensuring canal water to the farmers for their irrigational needs”.

Buoyed over the prayers being offered in local Eid Gah for wiping out the menace of drugs from the state, the Chief Minister said “it is heartening to learn that people are supporting the ‘Yudh Nasheyan Virudh’ in a big way”.

He said this is the need of hour as the crusade against drugs can be won only through active support and cooperation of people.

Mann said that active public participation is much-needed for winning the war against drugs and making Punjab a drug-free state.

The Chief Minister said the government is working to facilitate the people and in one such initiative a complete facelift is being given to all roads in the state.

He said that these roads act as a catalyst in commuting, besides smooth transportation of the goods and services to people.

Likewise, CM Mann said these roads give impetus to the economic growth of the state and facilitate the people residing in the state.

Meanwhile, addressing a massive gathering after offering prayers at the local Eid Gah, the Chief Minister, in a major Eid bonanza to the Muslim brethren of the state, announced development works worth Rs 200 crore for the development of the historic town of Malerkotla.

CM Mann also congratulated the people on the occasion of Eid which symbolises universal brotherhood, peace and amity.

He said this festival marks the culmination of the holy month of Ramzan, which re-affirms the spirit of charity and generosity and highlights the feelings of empathy.

The Chief Minister hoped this sacred occasion will further strengthen the bonds of communal harmony, peace and brotherhood, which are reflected in noble human values as propagated by our great gurus and saints since time immemorial.

