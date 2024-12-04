AAP MLA Naresh Balyan held under MCOCA, minutes after securing bail in extortion case

New Delhi, Dec 4 (IANS) The Delhi Police on Wednesday rearrested Aam Aadmi Party's Naresh Balyan under MCOCA minutes after he secured bail in connection with an extortion case.

After the Rouse Avenue Court allowed his bail application in the extortion case, the Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested the AAP leader within the court premises and took him to its office.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Rouse Avenue Court sent the MLA from Delhi’s Uttam Nagar constituency to police custody for another day and in the meantime, asked Delhi Police to respond to his bail application in the extortion case.

In the course of the hearing, Balyan’s lawyer questioned the necessity of arrest and submitted that he was ready to appear before the investigating officer, as and when needed, and will cooperate with the ongoing probe.

Initially, the AAP leader was sent to two days of police custody on Sunday in connection with the extortion case. The Delhi Police had then argued that Balayan should be sent to its custody for 5 days for interrogation.

Balyan was arrested on November 30 following the release of audio clips allegedly featuring him in a conversation with gangster Kapil Sangwan, alias Nandu. The clips purportedly reveal plans to threaten and extort money from Delhi’s builders and others.

The BJP has described Balyan as an "extortionist" and accused AAP leaders of colluding with gangsters to extort protection money from traders and builders.

BJP national Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia alleged that Balyan's activities were conducted with AAP supremo and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's full knowledge and consent. Similarly, BJP leader Kailash Gahlot on Sunday dismissed claims of conspiracy surrounding Balyan’s arrest, asserting that the matter had been "known to senior leaders for the last one year".

Gahlot raised serious concerns about the lack of action from AAP's top brass, including Kejriwal, despite their awareness of the issue.

"It would be completely wrong to call this a conspiracy because every senior AAP leader has known about this for the last year. The real question is why no action was taken despite senior party leaders, including the National Convenor, being aware of such activities. It is disturbing that the issue has escalated to this point," he said

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.