AAP legal cell holds ‘Gujarat Jodo’ meeting in Rajkot

Rajkot, Aug 14 (IANS) As part of the Gujarat Jodo campaign, the Aam Aadmi Party’s Legal Cell on Thursday organised a meeting in Rajkot aimed at bringing more lawyers into the party fold.

The event was chaired by Gujarat Legal Cell President Adv. Pranav Thakkar and Gujarat State Organisation Minister Ajit Lokhil.

A large number of young lawyers and senior citizens joined AAP during the gathering, which was held in the special presence of AAP Trade Wing President Shivalal Barsiya and Rajkot City President Dinesh Joshi. Among those present were senior advocates J.M. Kuwadiya, Jit Piplia, and Yash Pan, as well as community members Paresh Dholariya, Ashok Virda, Savan Limbasiya, Mahesh Ramani, Vaju Molia, Rikkin Chovatia, Deval Lunagaria, Ashok Nathani, Narottam Sanghani, Devang Vekaria, Ratilal Molia, Dhruvil Nathani, Bachhu Bharwad, and Deepakbhai Limbasiya, among others.

The organisers, Adv. Vivek Limbasiya and Vishal Nathani played a key role in ensuring the success of the programme. In Gujarat, AAP has gradually carved out a foothold, emerging as a fledgling yet noticeable presence in the state's political landscape.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, AAP secured five seats and garnered 12.92 per cent of the vote share, establishing itself as the third-largest force after the BJP and Congress - an outcome that also contributed to its elevation to national party status.

Since then, the party retained its position by winning the Visavadar by-election in June 2025, reinforcing its local relevance.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) remains the dominant force in Gujarat’s political landscape, holding firm control across key legislative and local arenas.

In the 2022 state assembly elections, the BJP achieved an unprecedented victory by winning 156 out of 182 seats, capturing 52.5 per cent of the vote share - its largest mandate yet in the state.

When including recent by-elections, the party’s strength in the assembly stands at 162 seats, far ahead of its competitors.

On the 2024 Lok Sabha front, the BJP retained 25 out of 26 parliamentary seats in Gujarat, with only Banaskantha slipping to Congress, halting a possible clean sweep.

In local body elections held in February 2025, the BJP again showcased its reach, securing 215 seats unopposed and leading in numerous municipal and panchayat contests.

