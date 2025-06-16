AAP has strong connections with Khalistanis and Pakistanis: Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh

New Delhi, June 16 (IANS) BJP leader and Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh on Monday said AAP supremo Kejriwal and his party's government in Punjab have strong financial dealings with Khalistanis and Pakistani agents based abroad.

Talking to IANS, the BJP leader said, "We have found a lot of evidence that shows Kejriwal and his government (Punjab) have strong connections with Khalistani or Pakistani agents based abroad. They are also receiving funding from there..."

Slamming AAP for their connections with anti-India bodies, he said, "They are receiving funds from them, and it is a matter of concern that for political gains, they are taking funds from these Khalistanis and Pakistanis. We have a lot of evidence, but only the concerned agencies can give a clear and larger picture."

On Sikh children being used for protest in Canada against PM Narendra Modi, Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said that, "The Sikh community has always been known for its patriotism. If anyone has made sacrifices for the nation, you’ll find that turbaned individuals, the Sikhs, have been at the forefront."

He added, "Anyone who carries the name 'Sikh' never speaks or acts against the nation... Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done a lot for the Sikh community than any other Prime Minister or political party in history. There is deep respect and love for PM Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party within the Sikh community..."

It is pertinent to note here that ahead of the crucial G7 summit in Canada, where PM Modi is an invitee, Khalistanis are using children for ‘protests’ and anti-India propaganda. Several videos circulating on social media handles show Khalistanis using kids to desecrate the Indian Tricolour and make them kick the portraits of PM Modi. The incident has drawn a lot of criticism from the Sikh community.

Similarly, Secretary of Takht Sri Harmandir Sahib, Harbans Singh, talking to IANS, said, "It was very shocking to see and hear. We do not support what happened. Today, what PM Modi is doing, he is setting an example with his leadership..."

