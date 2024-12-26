AAP has accepted defeat in Delhi: Congress

New Delhi, Dec 26 (IANS) The Congress on Thursday alleged that the Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, has accepted defeat in the Assembly elections to be held early next year.

The Congress also accused the AAP of making baseless statements driven by fear of their party candidates.

“In a democratic system, political parties have the right to contest elections independently,” Congress Delhi unit President Devender Yadav said. Criticising Kejriwal and his party, he accused them of losing decorum and making opportunistic remarks about alliances.

"I want to ask Arvind Kejriwal who is out on bail, to disclose the amount of foreign funding his party receives annually. He should make it public. By aligning with separatist elements like Khalistan, he has already shown his true face to the public."

Yadav further accused Kejriwal of misgovernance during his tenure. "In the last 11 years, corrupt Arvind Kejriwal has destroyed Delhi’s education and healthcare systems, doubled electricity bills, provided dirty water at high prices, and caused record unemployment. He has pushed Delhi back by 50 years in terms of development."

The Congress also criticised the AAP for its "inconsistent statements about alliances". "AAP leaders should clarify their stand. Kejriwal initially stated that there would be no alliance with Congress in Delhi. Meanwhile, Sanjay Singh talks about alliances in Haryana. The so-called alliance strategy has yielded AAP one MLA in Kashmir -- where it had no prior existence," Yadav remarked.

He added that Congress has released a white paper highlighting only a fraction of Kejriwal's alleged 11 years of misrule. "Whether it’s the BJP-backed CAA or the liquor scam, AAP and BJP have colluded to make Delhi the drug capital. Kejriwal gained power riding on the BJP’s support, a fact known to the entire country."

“He has betrayed the trust of 2.5 crore Delhiites by failing to fulfil his promises. Instead, he engages in opportunistic politics with new election campaign announcements. Under his leadership, Delhi has become infamous for pollution-related deaths, riots, crimes against women, and rising atrocities against Dalits. Kejriwal’s administration has turned Delhi into the capital of drugs and chaos,” the Congress leader said.

