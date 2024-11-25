AAP govt’s education model is a flop show: Vijender Gupta

New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta on Monday criticised the Aam Aadmi Party's so-called world-class 'education model,' calling it a flop show.

He accused the Delhi government of exploiting the concept of education revolution to construct school buildings, engaging in corruption during construction, embezzling money, and eventually abandoning these structures.

To expose the corruption of the AAP government, BJP Delhi President Virendra Sachdeva, Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta, North West Delhi MP Yogendra Chandolia, and BJP MLAs from Delhi will lead a protest outside the DBRA-SoSE (Dr. B.R. Ambedkar School of Specialized Excellence) in Daryapur Kalan Village on November 28.

Addressing a press conference at the Delhi BJP office on Monday, Gupta said the AAP has found a new way to make money by undertaking wasteful construction.

Gupta mentioned that the Delhi government spent Rs 45 crore constructing the SOSE building in Daryapur Kalan Village, yet no students have been enrolled, and no staff has been appointed in over one year. The school now remains closed, with its premises abandoned.

He said the ruling party drafts massive plans under its education policy, allocates crores of rupees in the budget, constructs multi-story school buildings and embezzles funds.

BJP MLAs Jitendra Mahajan, Anil Vajpayee, and spokesperson Shubhendu Shekhar were also present at the press conference.

Gupta highlighted that the order to shut down 29 Bal Pratibha Vikas Schools is regrettable. Classes from 6th to 10th in these schools have already been discontinued. Class 11 will be discontinued in the 2024-25 academic year, and Class 12 in 2025.

Gupta termed this move a political conspiracy by the Delhi government, claiming it has destroyed the future of thousands of talented students admitted based on merit.

The Leader of the Opposition criticised the AAP government for allocating crores of rupees in the budget under the guise of an education revolution but failing to utilise the buildings effectively.

He claimed this has resulted in a colossal waste of taxpayer money. Citing the academic results of government schools, Gupta revealed that in 2022-23, 272,448 students were admitted to Class 9, of which 88,409 failed. In 2023-24, out of 277,280 students, 101,331 failed.

Similarly, in Class 11, 54,755 out of 214,744 students failed in 2022-23, and 51,914 out of 218,843 failed in 2023-24. In total, 296,409 students failed in Class 9 and 11 over two years, were expelled from schools, and were pressured to join correspondence education programmes.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.