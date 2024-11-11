AAP & Cong will be wiped out in Delhi polls: NDMC Vice-Chairman (IANS Interview)

New Delhi, Nov 11 (IANS) New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Vice-Chairman Kuljeet Chahal claimed on Sunday that AAP and Congress will be wiped out in the upcoming Assembly elections.

In an interview with IANS, Chahal discussed various issues concerning Delhi and also attacked the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress.

IANS: Congress leaders have accused Aam Aadmi Party of corruption in Delhi, what is your reaction to this?

Kuljeet Chahal: If any party's government has done the most injustice, it is the Congress government. When their government was in power in Delhi, scams like the Commonwealth Games scam, the 2G scam, and several other scams took place. Whether it is Congress' Nyay Yatra or Anyaay Yatra, only Rahul Gandhi and his team will tell in Delhi. Even before the Lok Sabha polls, they had made many big promises, but they formed an alliance with the party (AAP) which abused a leader like Sheila Dikshit and called her corrupt.

Not only this, he also raised questions on the Gandhi family. They have no principles, they can go to any extent to save their chair and for nepotism. When they can form an alliance with Muslim League in Kerala, they can also form an alliance with Arvind Kejriwal to save their seat in Delhi. In the upcoming Assembly elections, AAP and Congress will be wiped out in Delhi and the Bharatiya Janata Party will form the government.

IANS: Sandeep Dikshit alleges that there is a scam in DTC buses in Delhi, what is your take on this?

Kuljeet Chahal: Sandeep Dikshit has been exposing the scams of Aam Aadmi Party earlier also. Congress has tried to suppress his voice from time to time, but he has put forward his point strongly. Corruption and Aam Aadmi Party government have become synonymous with each other. There was a liquor scam in Delhi and a class-room scam in the name of education. Apart from this, there was a land scam and now they have done a scam in DTC buses.

They embezzled crores of funds in the corporation and could not even build roads. Thousands of crores of rupees were embezzled in the name of cleaning the Yamuna. We saw during Chhath how our brothers and sisters from Purvanchal stood in the river and offered water to the Sun. The Aam Aadmi Party is not worried about anything. They are only giving contaminated water and polluted air, and still say they are honest, but the people of Delhi have made up their mind to remove this government.

IANS: After assuming the post of Vice President of New Delhi Municipal Council, what will be the agenda for the next 100 days?

Kuljeet Chahal: I thank the world's most popular leader, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I also thank Home Minister and party president J.P. Nadda. Our 100-day agenda is to contribute to fulfilling the Prime Minister's resolve of a Viksit Bharat and also take necessary steps to reduce pollution.

NDMC has done good work in the past and has contributed successfully in organising conferences like G-20. The objective of NDMC will remain that water reaches every home. We will keep working with the objective that every settlement in which Arvind Kejriwal has not been able to provide water should get drinking water. Arvind Kejriwal does nothing even in his Assembly, and remained engaged in scams. We have a 100-day agenda and we will work on this 100-day agenda.

IANS: What is your vision?

Kuljeet Chahal: Both our vision and mission are clear. We will continue to work as a team to fulfill PM Modi's mission of 'Viksit Bharat’ by 2047. Yesterday I myself went to Hanuman Temple, which is the centre of faith for the people. We are working together with all the employees and officials on how to clean it.

