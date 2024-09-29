AAP, Cong express concern over rising crimes in Delhi, slam LG

New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) In view of the recent incidents of firing by gangs of criminals in the national Capital, the AAP and the Congress on Sunday blamed the Centre and the LG for the alarming situation of law and order in the city.

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal led the charge on social media against the Union government and was backed by his party’s leader Saurabh Bharadwaj in a conversation with IANS.

Senior Congress leader Rashid Alvi while speaking to IANS, too, slammed the Centre on the rising crimes in Delhi.

The AAP’s National Convener Arvind Kejriwal put up a post on social media platform X on Sunday, holding the Home Minister responsible for a recent firing incident in Delhi.

Following Kejriwal's post, Delhi's Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj stated that large gangs had become active in Delhi and gangsters were extorting money from businessmen daily, demanding protection money, and many businessmen were paying up, out of fear.

He added that international calls were being made to these business owners, and those who refused to pay were being attacked.

“In the last 24 hours alone, there was an attack on a showroom in Naraina, where the attackers demanded Rs 5 crore. Similarly, a hotelier in Mahipalpur was attacked following a ransom demand.

“In Nangloi, a well-known sweet shop was attacked, and the assailants left behind a note in the name of gangster Deepak Boxer, demanding extortion money,” he said.

Such incidents, Bharadwaj claimed, were previously unheard of in Delhi. He held the BJP, its government, and the LG responsible for the current law and order situation in the city.

Bharadwaj accused the LG of interfering in the work of the Delhi government instead of focussing on his responsibilities, like overseeing police stations. He criticised the LG for not inspecting even a single police station and urged him to start performing his duties.

Bharadwaj further said that if the LG and the BJP do not fulfil their responsibilities, the Delhi government will continue to hold the Central government accountable.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rashid Alvi while reacting to the situation, told IANS that there is no law and order left in Delhi.

He said that people are afraid to step out at night, pointing out that when former US President Donald Trump visited India, communal riots were happening in the city.

Alvi placed the blame squarely on the Home Minister, as law enforcement in Delhi falls under his control.

Earlier on Sunday, Arvind Kejriwal had tweeted that law and order in Delhi had completely collapsed. He described the situation as a 'jungle raj' and said that people in the national Capital feel unsafe. He urged the Home Minister to take immediate and effective measures to restore order in Delhi.

