AAP alleges corruption by Assam CM's wife, demands ED & CBI probe

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s Assam in-charge Rajesh Sharma on Wednesday alleged that the northeastern state's Chief Minister's wife has committed corruption in the form of land use change and earned big money. He demanded an Enforcement Directorate (ED) and CBI probe. "I want to let people know how the public's hard earned tax money is being diverted to the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma's family and friends. His wife, Riniki Sharma Bhuyan, has embarked on a path to become 'Assam's Adani' since he became the Chief Minister," alleged Rajesh Sharma.

He said that Assam CM's wife opened a luxurious private school called 'Vandya International School' and she also owned a tea garden and a resort.

"The Chief Minister's wife has purchased more than 106 bighas (35 acres) of agricultural land in the Nagaon district of Assam. The significant issue here is that according to the Assam Land Ceiling Act, no one in Assam can purchase agricultural land exceeding 49.50 bighas. However, the Chief Minister's wife has bought more than 106 bighas of land. What's even more crucial is that out of this land, 50 bighas were converted from agricultural to industrial land within eight months, and 56 bighas were bought after a change in classification," alleged the AAP leader.

He said that she was able to acquire the land "because her husband is the Chief Minister of the state".

"After buying the land, 50 bighas were converted for industrial use under the name of setting up a food processing unit with a plan worth over Rs 25 crore, and the Ministry of Food Processing Industries provided her with a subsidy of Rs 10 crore for this project. There seems to be corruption involved here. This is a case of the Chief Minister's family benefiting directly from a government scheme," Sharma alleged.

He further stated that the Chief Minister's wife in Assam manipulated Rs 10 crore as a beneficiary of the Prime Minister's scheme which needed to be investigated by the ED and the CBI.

