98.5 pc land records digitised in rural areas, modernisation drive extended to 2026: Centre

New Delhi, Dec 26 (IANS) The government on Thursday said it has achieved digitisation of "record of rights" to the extent of 98.5 per cent of available land records (except some northeast states and Ladakh) in rural areas.

The ‘Digital India Land Records Modernisation Programme’ (DILRMP) has been extended up to March 2026 and an amount of Rs 2,428 crore has been released to states/UTs from 2008-09 to 2024-25, according to the Ministry of Rural Development.

Also, 1,150 projects have been sanctioned across 28 states and 2 UTs (Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh), with Rs 4,574.54 crore (56 per cent) of the Central share disbursed (as of December 20), the ministry informed.

In September 2024, the Department has launched a new programme "NAtional geospatial Knowledge-based land Survey of urban HAbitations (NAKSHA)" under the DILRMP scheme for the creation of land records in urban areas as a pilot in 150 cities across the country.

According to the government, the pilot programme is implemented with the active cooperation of the Revenue and Urban Development departments of states/UTs and is proposed to be completed in a year’s time.

A financial outlay of Rs 193.81 crore has been allocated for the programme. This programme will provide clarity on ownership of land and solve land-related disputes in urban areas, said the government.

With regards to the digitalisation of maps/field measurement books, 95 per cent of maps/field measurement books have been digitised.

Cadastral maps have been linked to the ‘Record of Rights’ in 72 per cent of villages in the country.

"Registration of land and property has been computerised under DILRMP to the extent of 96 per cent of sub-registration offices (SROs). Integration of Revenue and Registration records have been completed in 89 per cent of SROs in the country," the government said.

An innovative measure taken up in DILRMP is the assignment of ULPIN/ Bhu-Aadhaar (Unique Land Parcel Identification Number) to land parcels. So far, ULPIN has been assigned to 23 crore land parcels.

