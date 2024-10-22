97 pc Indians plan to travel this holiday season, leisure tops the list

New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) A whopping 97 per cent of Indians are planning to travel this festive and holiday season, and 33 per cent have already booked their travel, a report showed on Tuesday.

Leisure tops the list of travel motivations (63 per cent), followed by the desire to explore new places (54 per cent) and reconnect with family and friends (27 per cent), according to the Amex Trendex India findings released by American Express.

Nearly 94 per cent of Indian travellers are willing to spend more for a convenient and enjoyable travel experience, the report mentioned.

About 73 per cent of Indians are using travel credit card rewards, airline miles or loyalty points to manage costs, reflecting a shift toward maximizing value during the holidays.

Domestic travel remains popular, with 88 per cent opting for trips within India, while international travel is on the radar for 61 per cent.

“Indian consumers are eager to elevate their holiday experiences, from thoughtful gift-giving to unforgettable travel adventures,” said Sanjay Khanna, CEO and Country Manager, American Express Banking Corp India.

In addition to travel, Indian adults are highly focused on holiday shopping and gifting.

The findings showed that an overwhelming 98 per cent plan to buy gifts this season, with family (73 per cent) and friends (65 per cent) as the top recipients.

Popular gift choices include clothing and accessories (73 per cent each) followed by tech products (55 per cent).

Meanwhile, 66 per cent of Indians are opting for experiences like entertainment and travel as gifts.

The report further stated that 92 per cent of the respondents are actively seeking one-of-a-kind gifts, while 88 per cent prefer shopping at stores that offer reward programmes.

Several Indians are also turning to holiday discounts (64 per cent) and sales events (59 per cent), with 49 per cent specifically looking for credit card offers to enhance their gift-buying experience, the report noted.

