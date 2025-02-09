900 exhibitors, 150 foreign companies to participate in ‘biggest-ever’ Aero India (Lead)

New Delhi, 9 Feb (IANS) The 15th edition of Aero India, "Asia’s biggest aerospace and defence exhibition", will commence at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru, Karnataka on February 10.

The theme of this program is ‘The Runway to a Billion Opportunities.’

Organised in a total area of over 42,000 sq m and with the confirmed participation of over 900 exhibitors, including 150 foreign companies, the event is set to be the biggest-ever Aero India to date.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh termed the participation of more than 90 countries as a testament to the growing global confidence in India’s aerospace and defence capabilities.

He said that defence ministers or representatives from about 30 countries have come to participate in the event.

“The presence of air chiefs and secretaries from 43 countries further highlights the significance of this event - not just for India, but for the entire international defence community,” said the Defence Minister.

Rajnath Singh described Aero India as a crucial platform, which will drive forward the government’s vision of a strong, capable India, secure and self-reliant India.

“Aero India is a platform that showcases the strength, resilience, and self-reliance of ‘New India’. It is not just crucial for India’s defence preparedness, but it also plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of our nation. It will demonstrate our defence capabilities and forge global partnerships. Our goal is to enhance collaboration in areas of common interest with our friendly nations, fostering deeper cooperation and shared progress,” he said.

The Defence Minister said that the event is not just a showcase of technology and innovation, but will also serve as a source of inspiration for our youth, fostering scientific temperament and a spirit of innovation.

Highlighting the transformation of the defence and aerospace sector in recent years, the Defence Minister said that India is not only capable of designing and developing major platforms and equipment within India but has also successfully established a vast supply chain within the country.

“Advanced platforms like Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, Light Combat Helicopter Prachand and C-295 Transport Aircraft are now being produced in India. We have also taken a firm resolve to manufacture fifth-generation fighter aircraft within the country. From the advanced variants of the Agni missile, the Astra missile system, and the Pinaka missile system to the cutting-edge Hypersonic missile system and the Akash air defence system, we have built numerous success stories,” he said.

The Defence Minister added that these achievements have played a crucial role in strengthening the defence sector, making India more self-reliant and secure.

He added that post-corporatisation of the Ordnance Factory Board, the newly formed companies have started performing exceptionally well in defence production.

“Under a well-considered and well-developed plan, we have actively worked to empower the private sector in the defence and aerospace industries. Today, India has a thriving private defence industry that has firmly established itself and is making significant contributions to our national security,” he added.

The Defence Minister further expressed confidence that defence production, having crossed the record figure of Rs 1.27 lakh crore, will exceed Rs 1.60 lakh crore by the end of 2025-26.

He said that the defence exports, which touched the record figure of Rs 21,000 crore will surpass Rs 30,000 crore and further underlined the crucial role being played by the defence industrial sector in making India an economic superpower.

He stated that any breakthrough in the defence sector not only strengthens national security but also impacts the economy.

“Technologies developed for defence applications promote innovation in the civil sector as well, leading to employment generation and economic development,” he said.

The Defence Minister termed Aero India a significant driver of economic strength, contributing to the overall growth and development of the economy.

He expressed confidence that Aero India will be remembered as a historic milestone in India’s journey towards becoming a global leader in the aerospace and defence sector.

The 15th Aero India will be held between February 10 to 14. While February 10 to 12 have been reserved as business days, the 13th and 14th have been set up as public days for people to witness the show.

The India Pavilion will provide an opportunity for Indian defence Industries to showcase their design, development, innovation and manufacturing capabilities.

The grandeur show at India Pavilion would signify the ‘Flight of Self-Reliance’ which encapsulates India’s journey towards becoming a global aerospace and defence powerhouse.

India Pavilion will be divided into five distinct zones displaying Indigenous capabilities in aero aviation, land aviation and naval aviation, def-space and niche technologies domains.

More than 275 exhibits will be on display through various mediums, represented by the complete defence ecosystem of the country which includes DPSUs, design houses, and private corporates including MSMEs and start-ups.

