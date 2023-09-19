9 die in rain-related incidents in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Sep 19 (IANS) As many as nine people died in different parts of Rajasthan in the rain-related incidents ever since heavy rains lashed the state since Sunday which continued till Monday night.

Met officials on Tuesday have predicted light to moderate rainfall in different places including Sirohi, Jalore, Shriganganagar and Barmer among others

While two deaths were reported in Banswara on Monday, as per district collector PC Sharma, another woman died in Udaipur after the wall of her house collapsed at Kanbai village of Kherwara on Monday, added officials.

Earlier on Sunday, six people had died in rain-related incidents in Banswara, confirmed the officials.

The much-famous Baneshwar Dham shrine remained isolated for nearly 36 hours as it turned into an island due to heavy rains. People were given food and shelter at a government school situated nearby.

Meanwhile, Monday was a rainy day for cities like Kota, Jaipur, Ajmer, Bikaner, Sikar, Jodhpur, Pratapgarh, Sirohi, Banswara, Gongunda and other places.

Met officials said that rainfall activity will decrease from Tuesday and that most places in the state would witness a clear sky by Wednesday.

