89 UN employees killed in Gaza in latest conflict: UN

Geneva, Nov 8 (IANS) Since the latest round of Hamas-Israel war broke out a month ago, 89 UN aid workers have been killed, which is the highest number of UN employees killed in a conflict in the history of the global organisation, the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said.

In its latest situation report, the UNRWA also added on Tuesday that nearly 1.5 million people have been displaced across the Gaza Strip since October 7, nearly 725,000 are sheltering in 149 UNRWA installations across all five governorates of Gaza, including in the north.

In the last 24 hours, one UNRWA school in the north of Gaza was directly hit by strikes, resulting in one person killed and nine injured among the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) sheltering in the school, it said.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, overcrowding in UN facilities in Gaza now remains a major concern, Xinhua news agency reported.

In the Khan Younis Training Centre, where 22,000 displaced people sought shelter, the space per person is less than two square metre, and there is one toilet for every 600 people.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.