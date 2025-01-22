77,000 beneficiaries register for PM Surya Ghar Yojana in Varanasi, enjoying reduced electricity bills & subsidies

Varanasi, Jan 22 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambitious PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana continues to make waves in Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency, with 77,000 beneficiaries already registered under the scheme.

The initiative aims to provide solar power solutions to households, significantly cutting electricity bills while boosting sustainable energy usage. The Varanasi administration is ensuring that this scheme reaches every home, with solar panels already installed in 11,000 houses, and more in the pipeline.

The beneficiaries of the PM Surya Ghar Yojana are delighted by the impact, with many reporting substantial savings on their electricity bills, thanks to the installation of solar panels. Subsidies are also being credited to their accounts within a week of registration, further enhancing the scheme's appeal.

Anumati, a beneficiary from Om Nagar, shared her experience, saying, “We were already considering solar panels before this scheme was announced, and it was a pleasant coincidence that we installed them on the day of the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Shri Ram ji. Before installation, our electricity bills were around Rs 2000 to 2500, but after the solar panels were installed, the bill dropped to just Rs 500. Now, even when the bill increases, it rarely exceeds Rs 2500 to Rs 3000—saving us around Rs 3000 per month. We are truly grateful to the Prime Minister for this scheme. The subsidy arrived in just 15 days, and the entire process was smooth.”

Abhishek, another beneficiary, revealed how the solar panels had transformed his electricity usage: “My monthly bill used to be between Rs 24,000 and Rs 25,000. After installing the solar system, I got a 10-kilowatt connection, and now my bills have drastically reduced. In winter, my electricity units are even being saved. I can say that this is a truly praiseworthy scheme, and I hope many more people take advantage of it.”

The success of the scheme is also being echoed by Himanshu Nagpal, Chief Development Officer (CDO) of Varanasi. He highlighted that over 45,000 beneficiaries have filled out applications, with 11,000 homes already benefiting from the solar installations.

“This scheme has been implemented successfully in Varanasi, and PM Modi has consistently reviewed its progress. We are seeing remarkable results, with some beneficiaries even reporting zero electricity bills. The subsidies, combined with the financing options, are making solar energy accessible to all,” said Nagpal.

Under the PM Surya Ghar Yojana, the government provides a subsidy of Rs 78,000 for up to three kilowatts of solar power from the central government and an additional Rs 30,000 from the state government. This makes it easier for families to transition to solar power without upfront costs. Moreover, banks like the Bank of Baroda, the State Bank of India, and the Punjab National Bank offer loan facilities for solar panel installations, ensuring that no one is left behind.

The solar installations are expected to continue at a fast pace, with plans to transform Kashi into a solar-powered city. “Our goal is to expand this initiative to rural areas and make villages solar villages. We are also working with companies to arrange for the installation of solar panels in homes under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana,” Nagpal added.

The PM Surya Ghar Yojana is not just about providing electricity; it is part of a larger vision to make India a leader in renewable energy. By 2027, the government aims to supply solar power to one crore households, contributing to a greener, more sustainable future.

