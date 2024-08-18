7.0 magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of eastern Russia

Beijing, Aug 18 (IANS) A 7.0-magnitude earthquake jolted a sea area off the east coast of Kamchatka, Russia on Sunday morning, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicentre was monitored at 52.8 degrees north latitude and 160.15 degrees east longitude. The quake struck at a depth of 50 km, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a report issued by the CENC.

The US National Tsunami Warning Center had initially issued a tsunami threat, but later said the threat had passed.

"Based on all available data... the tsunami threat from this earthquake has now passed," it said, adding that minor sea level fluctuations "may occur in some coastal areas near the earthquake over the next few hours."

