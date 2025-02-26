66.21 crore devotees in Maha Kumbh set global record, CM Yogi thanks contributors

Lucknow, Feb 26 (IANS) The Maha Kumbh Mela-2025 in Prayagraj concluded on Maha Shivratri, marking the last day of the festival on Wednesday. From January 13 to February 26, the event saw people from all over the country and the world, including politicians, athletes, industrialists and Bollywood celebrities, take a holy dip at the sacred Triveni Sangam.

On the final day of the Maha Kumbh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shared on social media that over 66.21 crore devotees had participated in the sacred bath at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers in Prayagraj during the festival.

CM Yogi stated, “In the 45-day-long Prayagraj Maha Kumbh, more than 66 crore 21 lakh devotees received the blessings of the holy dip at Triveni. This is unprecedented and unforgettable in world history.”

He also expressed gratitude to the Mela administration, local authorities, police, sanitation workers, Ganga ambassadors, volunteer organisations, religious institutions, boatmen, and all departments of the central and state governments who contributed to the success and safety of the event.

On the social media platform X, CM Yogi wrote, "Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the 'great yajna' of humanity, the grand festival of faith, unity, and equality, Maha Kumbh-2025, Prayagraj, is heading towards its conclusion with the sacred bath of Maha Shivaratri today. From January 13, the auspicious Poush Purnima, to February 26, Maha Shivaratri, a total of 66 crore 21 lakh devotees have received the blessings of the holy dip in the sacred Triveni during these 45 days. This is unprecedented and unforgettable in world history."

He added, "It is the divine blessings of the revered akhadas, saints, mahamandaleshwars, and religious leaders that have made this grand assembly of harmony divine and magnificent, sending a message of unity to the entire world. I sincerely congratulate and thank all the distinguished people, devotees from across the world, and ascetics who have contributed to this achievement."

CM Yogi also expressed his gratitude to the Maha Kumbh Mela administration, local administration, police, sanitation workers, various voluntary organisations, religious institutions, boatmen, and all departments of the central and state governments for their role in the smooth and successful organisation of the event. He especially thanked the residents of Prayagraj for their patience and hospitality, which captivated everyone.

"May Maa Ganga and Lord Beni Madhav bless you all," he concluded.

