6.0-magnitude quake jolts Indonesia, no tsunami alert issued
Jakarta, July 25 (IANS) An earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter scale jolted Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara province in on Tuesday, but did not have the potential to trigger a tsunami, the country's meteorological agency said.
According to meteorologists, the quake occurred at 7.25 a.m. with its epicentre located at 74 km northwest of North Central Timor Regency and a depth of 75 km under the seabed, reports Xinhua news agency.
The tremors of the earthquake did not potentially trigger giant waves, the meteorological agency added.
