54 vehicles collide in Turkey amid snowfall

Ankara, March 31 (IANS) Heavy snowfall and frosting caused a multiple-vehicle collision in the northwestern province of Bolu in Turkey.

At least 54 vehicles were involved in the traffic accident on Thursday as a result of the slippery road, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a report by the IHA news agency.

Bolu crossing of the Trans European Motorway that connects Istanbul to Ankara was closed due to the accident.

Several injured people were taken to hospitals, the IHA reported.

