51-Shakti Peethas Park to be set up in Tripura to boost spiritual heritage: Minister

Agartala, July 1 (IANS) The Tripura government, with the financial assistance from the Union Tourism Ministry, undertook an ambitious Rs 97.70 crore project to set up a 51-Shakti Peethas Park in southern Tripura, the state’s Tourism and Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said on Tuesday.

The proposed Park has a religious significance as the place Banduar is just four kilometres away from the 524-year-old Tripura Sundari temple, one of the 51 Shakti Peethas worshipped by the Hindus in southern Tripura’s Gomati district of Udaipur town.

After visiting the proposed park site, the Tourism Minister said that Chief Minister Manik Saha would lay the foundation of the 51-Shakti Peethas Park at Banduar, 68 km south of Agartala, on July 10.

According to a Tourism Department official, to develop and protect the spiritual heritage, the Union Tourism Ministry has recently approved Rs 97.70 crore to set up the 51-Shakti Peethas Park. The proposed 51-Shakti Peethas Park site at Banduar is a quiet village in the Gomati district, surrounded by lush greenery and a serene environment. The area also offers a tranquil setting.

Under the PRASHAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive) scheme and Asian Development Bank (ADB) funding, various tourism projects, including eco-tourism, worth Rs 350 crore are being implemented in Tripura, Chowdhury told the media.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha earlier said that to make the tourist destinations in the state more attractive for the tourists, he has urged the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) to provide necessary financial assistance for the commissioning of a seaplane service at Narikelkunja in Dumboor lake in Gomati district.

Saha recently raised the proposal during the second meeting of the high-level task force constituted by the DoNER Ministry under the convenorship of the Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma for the promotion of tourism in the northeastern region.

Dumboor Lake is a charming water body located 115 km south of Agartala. The beautiful lake is on the confluence of rivers Raima and Sarma. Boating facilities are available in Dumboor Lake. In one of the islands, 'Narkel Kunja' has been developed, which is one of the best tourist destinations in Tripura.

