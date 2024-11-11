50 rockets cross into Israel from Lebanon, injuring three

Jerusalem, Nov 11 (IANS) A barrage of some 50 rockets was fired from Lebanon into northern Israel on Monday at noon, injuring three people, as Israel's military prepared to launch new strikes on dozens of villages in southern Lebanon.

The rockets, fired within about 30 minutes, triggered air raid warning sirens across the Upper Galilee and Western Galilee. "Some of the projectiles were intercepted and some fell in the area," the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

Israel's Magen David Adom rescue service reported that a baby and a man were lightly injured, and a woman sustained moderate injuries from shrapnel.

Avichay Adraee, a spokesman with the IDF, posted on social media platform X a call for residents of 21 villages in southern Lebanon to leave their homes "immediately" due to imminent IDF attacks in the area. "Any house used by Hezbollah for its military purposes is expected to be targeted," the statement read, Xinhua news agency reported.

