50 killed due to rainstorms, floods in Afghanistan

Firoz Koh (Afghanistan), May 18 (IANS) At least 50 people have been killed, with 10 others missing, in the past 24 hours in west Afghanistan's Ghor province, a local official said on Saturday.

Floods engulfed the province's Shahrak, Dulina, Laal, and Sarjangal districts, with 2,000 residential houses and 2,500 shops destroyed, Abdulrahman Badres, the provincial police spokesman, said.

Another seven people were killed in Ghor during the flash floods that lashed the province and other regions in Afghanistan on May 10, spokesman of Ghor's governor Abdul Wahid Hamas said as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

Downpours and floods also blocked the road of Ghor's neighbouring provinces of Herat and Farah.

Afghanistan has been experiencing heavy rains and floods in the past month, causing casualties and property damage.

