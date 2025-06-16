50 arrested for communal unrest in Assam's Dhubri

Guwahati, June 16 (IANS) In the aftermath of the recent communal unrest in Dhubri town, following the recovery of suspected cattle head near the Hanuman temple, the Assam Police have arrested 50 individuals till now, officials said.

Inspector General of Police (Law and Order), Akhilesh Kumar Singh, told about the latest arrests in connection with the case during a press briefing on Sunday.

IGP Singh assured that the situation in the town has now stabilised.

"The situation is fully under control. We have deployed continuous patrolling units across Dhubri to ensure peace and prevent any further disturbances," he said.

Addressing concerns over inflammatory wall graffiti that recently appeared in the area, IGP Singh confirmed that one person has been detained in connection with the writings and is currently being questioned.

He noted that the investigation is still in its early stages.

"One of the earlier graffiti pieces contained the phrase 'Nutan Bangla' (New Bengal)," IGP Singh said.

However, he cautioned against drawing premature conclusions.

"It's too early to say whether the same person is behind both the recent and previous writings," the police official added.

Forensic teams are currently analysing evidence related to the graffiti, and police say further clarity is expected in the coming days.

Authorities have appealed to the public to remain calm and avoid spreading rumours while the investigation continues.

Earlier on Sunday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state government would continue cracking down on anti-social elements as it has deep roots since post-Independence days.

The Chief Minister said, "We have already taken action. Assam is a very critical state. The anti-national elements will not stop their activities only after my warnings because these have been going on since the days of Independence. Therefore our campaign against this will not stop."

Meanwhile, CM Sarma also said that the Lakhipur Police in the Goalpara district have arrested five individuals for allegedly throwing beef near a temple in a deliberate attempt to incite communal tension post Eid-ul-Zuha.

The arrested persons have been identified as Bodir Ali, Hazarat Ali, Tara Mia, Shajamal Mia and Jahangir Alom.

All the arrested persons are the residents of Khakilamari locality under the Lakhipur police station.

"A case has been registered and strict action is being taken to ensure all such elements face the full force of the law," the Chief Minister said.

Tensions in Dhubri escalated on June 8 and 9 after suspected cattle remains were found in a temple, triggering unrest.

Police have registered five FIRs relating to three separate incidents, including the alleged cow slaughter, rioting, and the spread of misinformation.

Twenty-two people had initially been arrested in the aftermath of the communal tensions.

