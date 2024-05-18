5 months after hit-and-run, Kerala Police trace vehicle and driver in Telangana

Thiruvananthapuram, May 18 (IANS) The Kerala Police team at Mundakayam police station in Kottayam district has won accolades for its perseverance in solving a hit-and-run case which happened on December 15, by tracing the vehicle to Telangana.

Pradeep Chandran, SHO at Mundakayam police station who was part of the probe team, told IANS that they registered the case after an 88-year-old lady Thankamma was knocked down and killed by a vehicle at Korathodu, falling under his station limit.

“The accident occurred during the Sabarimala temple season and the only clue which they had to begin the probe with was a witness to the incident who mentioned the colour of the vehicle which knocked the lady,” said Chandran.

Chandran said that the team then began inspecting all CCTV’s from there to Munnar (at a distance of 120 kms).

“We would have looked at hundreds of CCTV’s and finally we identified a car which matched what the witness said. We found that it was a vehicle with a Telangana number plate. Soon we reached that state and located the owner,” added Chandran.

“The owner said that he gives his vehicle for rent and after checking the papers, the driver was one Dinesh Reddy from Karimnagar. We reached there and located him. When we asked about this, he instantly confessed to the accident. We brought him here on Friday and a case under Section 304 A (causing death by negligence) has been registered,” said Chandran.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.