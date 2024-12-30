4th Test: 'Wanted to fight till the end, we had our chances but...', says Rohit

Melbourne, Dec 30 (IANS) After suffering a 184-run defeat to Australia in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, India captain Rohit Sharma admitted his team wanted to put up a good fight till the end, but unfortunately they were never able to do it.

On day five's play, India were 112/3 at tea, and after that, the dismissal of Rishabh Pant opened things up dramatically as the visitors’ lost their last seven wickets for 34 runs, giving Australia a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

"It is pretty disappointing. It's not that we went in with the intent of giving up the fight. We wanted to fight till the end, and unfortunately we couldn't do it. It'll be tough to assess just the last two sessions," said Rohit in the post-match presentation ceremony.

“If you look at the overall Test match, we had our chances, but we didn't take them. We had Australia 90 for 6. We know things can get tough, but we want to play tough cricket from hard situations. I don't want to look at one situation. We were not good enough," he said.

He also revealed India had thoughts of chasing 340 on a day five pitch, but the lack of foundation undid them too. India had been reduced to 33/3 in the morning session, with Rohit himself falling for nine.

"I went back to my room and thought about what else we could have done as a team, but we threw everything we had, but they fought hard, especially that last-wicket partnership, which probably cost us the game there.

"We knew 340 wasn't going to be easy. We tried to set a platform and keep wickets in hand for the last two sessions, but they bowled perfectly as well. We wanted to go for the target, but we didn't set the platform from our side. There are ways to win games, and we fell short in finding ways to win games," he added.

Despite the defeat, India found positives in young Nitish Kumar Reddy, who made 114 in the first innings. "He's coming here for the first time; these conditions can get really tough, but he showed great character and solid technique as well. He's got everything to be successful at this level, I hope he goes from strength to strength, and he's got all the backing from the team as well,” said Rohit.

Fast-bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah had match figures of 9-156, including a five-wicket haul in the third innings of the match and taking his tally of wickets in this series to 30 scalps.

"Absolutely brilliant! We've been watching him for so many years now, coming here and getting the job done. He's not a statistical person; he just wants to play for the country and do well for the team, but unfortunately he's not got a lot of support from the other side," concluded Rohit.

