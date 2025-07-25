4th Test: Root surpasses Ponting to inch closer to Tendulkar’s record tally

Manchester, July 25 (IANS) In a landmark innings at Old Trafford, Joe Root etched his name deeper into cricketing history, becoming the second-highest run-scorer in Test cricket. His unbeaten 121 against India in the fourth Test not only steadied England’s innings but also saw him surpass some of the sport’s greatest legends.

Coming in at 197/2 after a strong opening partnership, Root immediately anchored the innings. His fluent knock, spread across two days, showcased patience and class. As he nudged and drove past the Indian attack, he overtook Rahul Dravid (13,288 runs), Jacques Kallis (13,289), and eventually Ricky Ponting (13,378) — climbing from fifth to second on the all-time run-scorers list.

Root’s century, his 38th in Test cricket, also drew him level with Kumar Sangakkara in the list of most Test hundreds. Only Ponting (41), Kallis (45), and Tendulkar (51) now stand above him in that elite company.

This innings at Manchester held personal significance as well — Root crossed 1,000 Test runs at Old Trafford, a venue that has been a happy hunting ground throughout his career. His composed presence put England in control of the fourth Test.

With 13,451* runs and counting, Root is now just 2,470 runs behind Sachin Tendulkar’s towering record of 15,921 — once thought untouchable. At 34 and still in sublime touch, the prospect of Root reaching that summit no longer seems improbable.

