4th Test: Konstas makes blistering 60 on debut as Australia reach 112/1 against India

Melbourne, Dec 26 (IANS) Teenager Sam Konstas announced his arrival in international cricket with a blistering 60 off 65 balls, as Australia reached 112/1 in 25 overs against India at lunch on day one of fourth Test at the MCG on Thursday.

In front of more than 90,000 fans, Konstas was beaten four times, in the opening over, by a red-hot Jasprit Bumrah, and beaten multiple times thereafter. But that didn't stop Konstas from trying to rattle Bumrah and India off with an array of scoops, reverse-scoops and crunchy shots in a sparkling innings laced with four fours and two sixes.

He added 89 runs for the opening wicket with Usman Khawaja (38 not out), which is the highest opening partnership for Australia in this series. Konstas’ taking the attack to Bumrah ensured Khawaja freed up and be the most fluent version of himself in the series so far.

Though Konstas was trapped lbw by a straight delivery from Ravindra Jadeja, he walked off to a richly deserving standing ovation from every person at the MCG, as Australia got a grand start to the match and push India on backfoot.

After Australia elected to bat first, Baggy Green cap number 468 Konstas was all at sea against Bumrah, and tried to rattle him with unsuccessful attempts to ramp him above the keeper’s head. If one felt it was caused by nerves, then they weren’t aware of what was coming next from Konstas’ blade.

In the seventh over, Konstas shuffled across to scoop Bumrah for four, before reverse ramping him for six and four respectively in a 14-run over, marking it the first time since 2021 that a batter hit the pacer for a maximum in Tests. Such was the effect of Konstas’ exciting knock that India had to shift the third slip fielder to deep third man.

After cutting Siraj for four past backward point, Konstas had a bit of an exchange with Virat Kohli after they bumped shoulders. That desperate tactic of intimidating Konstas didn’t yield anything good as the youngster thumped, launched and sliced Bumrah for two fours and a six, before getting a delightful fifty.

After pulling Siraj for a handsome four, Konstas survived a close lbw appeal off Jadeja. But the left-arm spinner had the last laugh in his next over as he came from round the wicket to dart one in and trap Konstas plumb lbw.

Marnus Labuschagne looked comfortable in hitting two boundaries off Jadeja and remained unbeaten on 12 as a fantastic session ended for Australia, where the gamble of George Bailey-led selection committee on picking Konstas for a crunch Test match paid off handsomely.

Brief Scores: Australia 112/1 in 25 overs (Sam Konstas 60, Usman Khawaja 38 not out; Ravindra Jadeja 1-20) against India

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.