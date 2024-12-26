4th Test: Haven’t been disciplined enough in the last two-three innings, admits Kohli

Melbourne, Dec 26 (IANS) Talismanic India batter Virat Kohli has admitted he hasn’t been disciplined enough in his last few innings of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. After scoring an unbeaten century at Perth, Kohli has since made 7, 11 and 3 in this series currently locked at 1-1.

“If you would have told us we're going to be one all heading into Boxing Day Test, we would have taken it with both hands. I agree, last two or three innings hasn't gone the way I wanted to. As I said, I haven't been disciplined enough to stick in there and, really grind it out. That's what the challenge that Test Cricket brings,” said Kohli to former India head coach Ravi Shastri ahead of day one’s play in the Boxing Day Test.

He also noted pitches have become livelier in Australia, as compared to his previous trips to the country. “Obviously, these pitches are much more livelier than the last time that we played here. So there's a different approach that's required, but that's something that I've taken a lot of pride in to go out there and counter different conditions and step up when the team wants me to or needs me to.”

“So, the idea is to get stuck in, as I said, go in there, get your eyes set in, play enough number of balls that you start playing your game afterwards, but respect the conditions foremost,” added Kohli.

Asked about how he deals with expectations of doing well in every outing, Kohli elaborated, “Well, expectations are always going to be there, I guess, playing for your country firstly and then having performed for that long a period, the expectations are always going to follow. I think what's important is to make sure you understand your own plans and you understand the space you are in.”

“If you start focusing on the expectations, then you drift away from what you need to do. So, the idea is just to follow the game plan that I have. Just stay very disciplined in my approach, and understand the situation of the game. That's something that's brought me success over so many years and really focus on what the team needs from me out there.”

“If I walk in early, then it's a different situation. If there's a partnership, then to capitalize and stretch that good period for the team. So I think it's just looking at situations and making sure you have your own game plan set.”

India have won Test matches in Melbourne in 2018/19 and 2020/21 respectively, and Kohli felt the series is well and truly on now. “Yes, we played some really good cricket here. As I said, last time around when we played, we won. The year before that, we won as well. So I think it's just about understanding where the series is placed, and that takes away all the pressure on individuals.”

“Now it's all to play for. We are 1-all. We want to have a strong Test match here, try to go up in the series heading into SCG. It's going to be a cracker of a Test match. Both teams really want to win this one, and Australia is going to bring their A game and so are we. But, the opportunity is in front of us.”

“To avoid the follow on in Brisbane and the way the tail got stuck in, an to make sure that we are not batting again under pressure was massive. In the end, it ended up to be a draw when the situation was looking bleak for us. So, we have really got stuck in, shown character at the right stage, and that has given us another chance to start afresh and approach this game like we approached the first one.”

Kohli’s record at the MCG has seen him amass 316 runs in three Tests, coming at an average of 52.66. “It's a special place. I mean, right from my first tour, I understood the occasion that the Boxing Day Test match brings and (brings) some good memories in these Test matches.”

“Last tour that I played here, we won and went up 2-1 in the series, so that was memorable. Then even in 2014-15, I got a Test hundred here. So, pretty fond memories of this ground, not just in Test cricket but other formats as well. It's a special place to come and play,” he concluded.

