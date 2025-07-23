4th Test: Fresh injury scare for India as Pant taken off the field due to right foot injury

Manchester, July 23 (IANS) India have been handed a fresh injury scare in the ongoing fourth Test against England as vice-captain Rishabh Pant was taken off the field during day one’s play in the crucial match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series at Old Trafford due to a right foot injury.

On the fourth ball of the 68th over, Pant attempted to reverse-sweep off Chris Woakes, but under-edged straight onto his right foot. Though England burnt a review on the attempted lbw, Pant looked in serious pain while receiving treatment from physio Kamlesh Jain, as a drinks break was taken by the on-field umpires.

With the swelling on top of the foot taking the shape of a table tennis ball and some blood coming out as well, Pant was unable to put any weight on his injured foot. Eventually, an ambulance buggy resembling a golf cart took a grimacing Pant off the field, as he retired hurt on 37 off 48 balls, after having a partnership worth 72 runs with B. Sai Sudharsan.

With Ravindra Jadeja coming out to bat, the look on Pant's face suggested that the injury could turn out to be a big issue for India. Previously, in the third Test at Lord’s, Pant had hurt his left finger while keeping and was replaced by Dhruv Jurel, who stepped up as the substitute keeper, though he did make 74 and nine with the bat.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri felt England have got a chance to make inroads into the visitors’ batting line-up with Pant not being there. "With the Pant injury, which looks pretty serious, England will think they have the opportunity to crack the game open. With Pant not there, Stokes feels he can control the pace of the game," he said during his ongoing commentary stint.

If Pant is cleared of any serious injury and the swelling subsides, then he could come out to bat again, as per section 25.4 of the ICC Playing Conditions.

“A batter may retire at any time during his innings when the ball is dead. The umpires, before allowing play to proceed, shall be informed of the reason for a batter retiring. If a batter retires because of illness, injury, or any other unavoidable cause, that batter is entitled to resume his innings,” the rule says.

