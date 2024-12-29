4th Test: Australia extend lead to 191 runs after dismissing India for 369

Melbourne, Dec 29 (IANS) Australia were made to work hard for their runs, but managed to swell their lead to 189 runs after dismissing India for 369 on day four of the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

At lunch, Australia are 53/2 in 25 overs, with Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith unbeaten on 20 and two respectively. The highlight of the session was India putting in a disciplined bowling effort, especially with their impressive intensity in using the new ball to excellent effect.

Post break, Indian bowlers struck thrice and reduced Athe hosts to 86/5 as Siraj removed Smith for 13 and then Jasprit Bumrah got the better Travis Head, dismissing him cheaply for 1 and sent Mitchell Marsh packing for 0.

A lot of Australia's hopes rest on Smith, Labuschagne and Travis Head, if they are to set a formidable target for India. Australia’s second innings began with a reprieve for Usman Khawaja, as Yashasvi Jaiswal at leg gully dropped his catch off an ever-excellent Jasprit Bumrah.

Despite that drop, Khawaja struggled for fluency against Bumrah, while Akash Deep caused trouble to Sam Konstas as the duo and Siraj got some seam movement. Bumrah finally struck in his mesmerising new-ball spell when got one to nip back in and beat Konstas' forward defence to rattle the top of middle stump.

12 overs later, Khawaja’s painful stay at the crease ended when he went for an extravagant drive, but was castled through the gate by Siraj. Smith and Labuschagne then successfully negotiated the rest of the session to ensure Australia’s lead went past 150.

Previously, India added only 11 to the overnight total, before Nitish Kumar Reddy holed out off Nathan Lyon for 114. Pat Cummins believed he had Siraj caught at slip, as the third umpire said it was a bump ball. Reddy flat-batted Lyon for four, before slicing to long-off as he became the last batter to fall for India, ending his memorable knock which lit up MCG.

Brief Scores: Australia 474 and 53/2 in 25 overs (Usman Khawaja 21, Marnus Labuschagne 20; Mohammed Siraj 1-10, Jasprit Bumrah 1-18) lead India 369 in 119.3 overs (Nitish Kumar Reddy 114, Yashasvi Jaiswal 82; Scott Boland 3-57, Pat Cummins 3-89) by 158 runs

