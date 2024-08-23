4.8-magnitude earthquake hits Sydney

Sydney, Aug 23 (IANS) A 4.8-magnitude earthquake hit the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) on Friday, causing power outages, minor damage and school evacuations.

The quake -- initially reported as a 5.0-magnitude tremor -- hit near the town of Muswellbrook, 180 km northwest of Sydney in the Upper Hunter Valley region, at midday local time on Friday.

More than 2,500 people reported feeling the tremor to government agency Geoscience Australia, with reports from Canberra to Sydney and Coffs Harbour, more than 300 km north of Muswellbrook, Xinhua news agency reported.

Peter Keegan, Deputy Northern Zone Commander for the NSW State Emergency Service (SES), said crews were responding to reports of minor damage.

"There had been a number of reports of damage in the Muswellbrook area -- broken windows, and a chimney damaged," he told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).

"We've had no reports of any injury at all, just a couple of reports of minor damage in the Upper Hunter."

NSW Police said in a statement that damage was limited but asked dam owners to check for any structural issues.

Electricity provider Ausgrid said the earthquake left more than 2,500 customers without power in Muswellbrook and the surrounding area.

Two schools in Muswellbrook evacuated students.

