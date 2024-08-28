4 soldiers, 25 terrorists killed in separate operations in Pakistan

Islamabad, Aug 28 (IANS) Four soldiers and 25 terrorists were killed in separate operations over the past seven days in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, the military said.

The security forces conducted intelligence-based operations in Khyber district of KP, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army, said on Tuesday in a statement.

During the operations, security forces have killed 25 terrorists, including a key member, the statement said, adding that 11 terrorists were also injured during the operations, Xinhua news agency reported.

However, during the conduct of operations, four soldiers have also lost their lives, the ISPR added.

According to the army's media wing, Pakistan's security forces conducted extensive Intelligence Based Operations (IBOs) in Tirah, Khyber district, against Fitna-Al-Khwarij and so called Laskar-e-Islam and Jamat-ul- Ahrar.

These operations based on robust intelligence, have resulted into major setbacks to Fitna Al Khwarij and its affiliates.

During these daring and highly successful IBOs being conducted since August 20, 2024, security forces have so far successfully neutralized 25 Khwarij including Kharji ring leader Abuzar alias Saddam, who have been "sent to hell" while 11 Khawrij have been injured.

The army said that the heavy losses inflicted upon terrorists in the operations are a testament to the commitment of security forces to eliminating the menace of terrorism from the South Asian country.

"On behest of inimical and hostile forces, these cowardly acts of terrorism were aimed at disrupting the peaceful environment and development of Balochistan by targeting mainly the innocent civilians, especially in Musa Khel, Kalat and Lasbela districts. Resultantly, numerous innocent civilians embraced shahadat," the army said in a statement.

The military vowed that the instigators, perpetrators, facilitators, and abettors of these heinous and cowardly acts, targeting innocent civilians, will be brought to justice.

"Security forces and law enforcement agencies of Pakistan in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan, and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," the statement concluded.

On Monday, at least 70 people including security personnel were killed and scores of others injured in a series of attacks in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, according to officials.

