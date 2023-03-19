4 drug traffickers arrested in Afghanistan

Kandahar, March 19 (IANS) The Afghan police have arrested four people for drug trafficking in Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province, state media reported on Sunday.

The alleged smugglers were attempting to transport illicit drugs, including heroin and the substance used in manufacturing heroin out of the provincial capital, the Kandahar city, on Saturday, when police during a routine check of vehicles discovered the contraband and arrested four suspects on charge of drug trafficking, Bakhtar news agency reported.

The Afghan caretaker administration has banned poppy production and its processing, and pledged to crack down on illegal drugs until the once poppy-growing country gets rid of the drug menace, Xinhua news agency reported.

