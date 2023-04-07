4 dead, 9 injured after car crashes in Philippines

Manila, April 7 (IANS) Two car crashes occurred in the Philippines, killing four, including a pregnant woman, and injuring nine others, police said.

The first collision happened at nearly 1:00 a.m. in Tagum city in Davao del Norte province in the southern part of the country, involving a shuttle bus and a patrol car transporting a pregnant woman to a hospital, police added.

The impact caused the patrol vehicle to tumble and crash on its side, killing the pregnant woman and two others, and injuring another two, police said.

The second crash occurred at around 7:00 a.m. in Ilocos Norte province in the north, involving a van and a minibus, killing a man and injuring seven others, Xinhua news agency reported.

Police said the van carrying tourists from Metro Manila was travelling north to a beach resort in Pagudpud town when it collided with the minibus travelling in the opposite direction.

