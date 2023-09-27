3rd ODI: Wanted to get as many as we could in the powerplay to set up a platform, said Mitchell Marsh

Rajkot, Sep 27 (IANS) Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, who smashed an 84-ball 96 and top-scored in the side’s total of 352/7 in the third ODI against India at Rajkot, said the plan with veteran opener David Warner was to get as many runs as possible to set up a platform for rest of the batters.



On a placid Rajkot pitch, Marsh added 78 runs with Warner, who made a quick 34-ball 56. The right-handed batter, who was visibly exhausted by batting under scorching heat, hit 13 fours and three sixes at a strike-rate of 114.29, before missing his second ODI century by just four runs.

“Threw another one away didn’t I? Probably the hottest conditions I’ve faced. Wicket was good but I was cooked by the end as you could see. Wicket was really good, we assessed the conditions very early and wanted to get as many as we could in the powerplay to set up a platform,” he said in a mid-match chat with the broadcasters.

Marsh now averages 76.33 against India in ODIs, making 458 runs from nine innings at a strike rate of 117.73. He also said the Australian unit has taken note of slower deliveries used by the Indian bowlers in the back end of the innings.

“Personally would’ve been nice to get another 4 runs but happy with our job. We’re going to change the pace, saw that it worked towards the back end there. Was nice, hopefully we can come out and do well, kickstart our India tour. As you saw the wicket slowed up a bit as the ball got older. Hopefully it does the same for us and 352 will be a few too many.”

