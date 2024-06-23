3rd ODI: Priya, Shreyanka come in as SA opt to bat first against India

Bengaluru, June 23 (IANS) Top-order batter Priya Punia and off-spin all-rounder Shreyanka Patil come in for India as South Africa won the toss and elected to bat first in the third women's ODI at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.

India have a 2-0 unpassable lead in the series and a win for them on Sunday will confirm their clean sweep over South Africa. The Proteas women did run India close in a run-fest second ODI on June 19, but fell short of a victory by four runs in pursuit of chasing 326, where Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Marizanne Kapp and Laura Wolvaardt slammed centuries.

For Sunday’s match, which is still worth ten ICC Women’s Championship points, spinner Tumi Sekhukhune replaces pacer Masabata Klaas, while Sinalo Jafta remains ruled out due to a mild concussion.

For India, Priya makes a return to the playing eleven after last playing in the format against Bangladesh in 2023, and replaces Dayalan Hemalatha.

On the other hand, hometown favourite Shreyanka replaces leg-spinner Asha Sobhana, with the match to be played on the pitch used for the ODI series opener last week.

Playing XIs

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Priya Punia, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy and Shreyanka Patil

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (captain), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase, Mieke de Ridder (wicketkeeper), Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba and Ayabonga Khaka

