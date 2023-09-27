3rd ODI: Glenn Maxwell picks career-best four-for; stars in Australia's consolation 66-run win over India

Rajkot, Sep 27 (IANS) All-rounder Glenn Maxwell picked career-best figures of 4-40 on his return to the ODI team as Australia picked a consolation 66-run victory over India in the final match of the ODI series at SCA Stadium here on Wednesday.



Australia’s top-four batters, David Warner (56), Mitchell Marsh (96), Steven Smith (74) and Marnus Labuschagne (72), smashed half-centuries to propel the visitors to a mammoth 352/7, the highest ODI score at this venue.

In reply, India began well, thanks to half-centuries from returning duo of captain Rohit Sharma (81) and Virat Kohli (56). But Maxwell took the duo out, apart from Washington Sundar and Shreyas Iyer, to derail India’s chase.

Australia took a leaf out of India’s strategy of using slower balls in the back-end of the innings to bowl out India for 286 in 49.4 overs. The result meant Australia broke their five-match losing streak in ODIs, though India has won the series 2-1.

Brief Scores: Australia 352/7 in 50 overs (Mitchell Marsh 96, Steven Smith 74; Jasprit Bumrah 3-81, Kuldeep Yadav 2-48) beat India 286 in 49.4 overs (Rohit Sharma 81, Virat Kohli 56; Glenn Maxwell 4-40, Josh Hazlewood 2-42) by 66 runs

