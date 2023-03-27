On 38th b'day, Ram Charan reveals next film is titled 'Game Changer'
Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) As he turned 38 on Monday, star Ram Charan shared that his 'RC15' has been christened 'Game Changer'.
Taking to Instagram, Ram on Monday shared a teaser and then the name of the film.
The clip begins with a game of Russian roulette wheel and ends with a chess board.
The actor posted the clip with the caption: "#GameChanger it is!"
Ram's co-star Kiara Advani dropped a comment on the teaser, which was also posted on page.
She wrote: "Happiest Birthday to my dearest friend and co-star @alwaysramcharan!! May this truly be a Game Changer in every way."
According to reports, the upcoming film is touted as an action drama with current-day politics.
Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.